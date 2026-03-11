Suphajee tells public not to panic over Iran war, says state ready to protect consumers

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has urged the public not to panic over the Iran war, saying the government is monitoring developments closely—particularly energy prices, which are a key driver of the cost of consumer goods.

She said an operations centre has been set up to track the situation and coordinate across multiple ministries, to ensure the government can roll out policies or measures to protect the public when needed.

Suphajee said people should remain calm and follow official briefings, stressing that contingency measures are already in place for both the short and long term if the situation drags on. She added that the government is assessing developments on a day-by-day basis.

On the work-from-home measure that began with civil servants, Suphajee said agencies that are ready can implement it immediately. She described it as a positive step that encourages organisations to review their work processes and better use technology. Agencies that are not yet ready, she said, should assess how they can enable off-site work.

Asked whether work-from-home reduces the burden on the state but increases household electricity costs, Suphajee said it should be approached as mutual support and a question of balance. If people find it costly or difficult, they can still work from the workplace, she said, noting that not everyone can work from home and the approach must be appropriate and practical. “Those who can do it should do it—everyone has to help,” she said.