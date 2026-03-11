Thais to make up over 60% of S2O crowd as foreign demand weakens

Thai attendees are expected to account for more than 60% of festival-goers at this year’s S2O Songkran Music Festival, marking the highest proportion of local visitors in five years as global tensions, softer foreign demand and a sharp drop in Chinese tourists reshape the event’s audience profile.
The shift comes amid a volatile global backdrop, with geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict between the United States and Iran, weighing on tourism sentiment and consumer spending worldwide.
Woody Milintachinda, founder of S2O, and Pulin Milintachinda, co-founder and chief operating officer, said ticket bookings indicate that Thai attendance this year will be the strongest in the past five years. They said the change reflects both Thailand’s broader tourism picture and a notable decline in visitors from China, once the festival’s biggest overseas market.
According to the organisers, the proportion of Thai attendees at S2O has risen to more than 60%, while K2O, a newer event under the same umbrella, is targeted almost entirely at Thai fans of Korean artists.
They said S2O attendance generally mirrors overall inbound tourism to Thailand. When international arrivals fall, the foreign share of festival-goers also declines. Over the past 10 years, Chinese visitors had consistently been the largest group at the festival, but their numbers began falling from last year and have dropped more clearly this year.
The organisers said several factors appear to be behind the decline in Chinese attendance. These include stronger encouragement from the Chinese government for people to travel domestically, a slowing Chinese economy, factory closures and production relocations.
They added that fake-ticket scams targeting Chinese visitors had also hurt confidence. In some cases, Chinese scammers were reported to have sold fraudulent tickets to fellow Chinese festival-goers, causing damage at the event.
As a result, the reduced Chinese presence has not only changed the crowd mix but also eased pressure in the resale market, allowing more Thai fans to buy tickets at regular prices rather than facing inflated resale costs.
Despite the broader uncertainty, the organisers said tourist numbers from the Middle East and India in Thailand have increased. They believe some travellers may be choosing Thailand as a place to relax or temporarily escape tensions at home.
Asean visitors from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia are also expected to remain an important audience segment. The organisers described them as short-planning travellers who can make quick decisions and fly in without much advance preparation, matching the tendency of many buyers to wait until closer to the event before purchasing tickets.
To address fake-ticket concerns, organisers have partnered with Eventpop to create a verified secondary ticket market. All ticket transfers must be made through the online system, helping reduce the risk of fraud.
The platform allows resale prices to move in line with demand, similar to a market-based mechanism, but with a ceiling in place to prevent excessive mark-ups. In addition, a wristband verification booth will be available at the event free of charge to help attendees confirm ticket validity.
At present, three-day passes and VIP tickets have sold out, and more than 70% of all tickets released for sale have already been purchased.
The organisers said the first quarter of 2026 has remained economically difficult, with consumers becoming more cautious about spending and brands reducing marketing budgets. At the same time, overseas unrest has pushed up travel costs and affected the decisions of some long-haul travellers, especially from Europe.
Even so, they said entertainment now plays an increasingly important role as a form of healing, as people seek relief from economic strain, war and the pressures of social media. In that context, Songkran remains a moment when people want to step away from daily stress and find enjoyment.
While more global music festival brands are entering Thailand, Woody and Pulin said many foreign operators tend to focus on tourism hubs such as Pattaya and Phuket in order to target overseas visitors. S2O, by contrast, is positioned as a Thai-born brand aimed at building standards at home and exporting Thai festival culture abroad.
The brand has already expanded to eight or nine countries, while K2O is expected to follow the same path.