Thais to make up over 60% of S2O crowd as foreign demand weakens

They added that fake-ticket scams targeting Chinese visitors had also hurt confidence. In some cases, Chinese scammers were reported to have sold fraudulent tickets to fellow Chinese festival-goers, causing damage at the event.

As a result, the reduced Chinese presence has not only changed the crowd mix but also eased pressure in the resale market, allowing more Thai fans to buy tickets at regular prices rather than facing inflated resale costs.

Middle East, India and Asean visitors still in the mix

Despite the broader uncertainty, the organisers said tourist numbers from the Middle East and India in Thailand have increased. They believe some travellers may be choosing Thailand as a place to relax or temporarily escape tensions at home.

Asean visitors from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia are also expected to remain an important audience segment. The organisers described them as short-planning travellers who can make quick decisions and fly in without much advance preparation, matching the tendency of many buyers to wait until closer to the event before purchasing tickets.

Organisers tighten anti-scam measures

To address fake-ticket concerns, organisers have partnered with Eventpop to create a verified secondary ticket market. All ticket transfers must be made through the online system, helping reduce the risk of fraud.

The platform allows resale prices to move in line with demand, similar to a market-based mechanism, but with a ceiling in place to prevent excessive mark-ups. In addition, a wristband verification booth will be available at the event free of charge to help attendees confirm ticket validity.

At present, three-day passes and VIP tickets have sold out, and more than 70% of all tickets released for sale have already been purchased.

Entertainment seen as a form of escape

The organisers said the first quarter of 2026 has remained economically difficult, with consumers becoming more cautious about spending and brands reducing marketing budgets. At the same time, overseas unrest has pushed up travel costs and affected the decisions of some long-haul travellers, especially from Europe.

Even so, they said entertainment now plays an increasingly important role as a form of healing, as people seek relief from economic strain, war and the pressures of social media. In that context, Songkran remains a moment when people want to step away from daily stress and find enjoyment.

While more global music festival brands are entering Thailand, Woody and Pulin said many foreign operators tend to focus on tourism hubs such as Pattaya and Phuket in order to target overseas visitors. S2O, by contrast, is positioned as a Thai-born brand aimed at building standards at home and exporting Thai festival culture abroad.

The brand has already expanded to eight or nine countries, while K2O is expected to follow the same path.