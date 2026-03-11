Oil prices extend losses as IEA weighs record emergency stock release

According to the reports, the IEA proposal could exceed the combined 182 million barrels that member countries released into the market in 2022 after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Officials familiar with the matter said the measure was aimed at reducing pressure on global supply. An extraordinary IEA meeting was held, and a decision was expected unless objections from member states delayed the plan.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said that a release on that scale could offset roughly 12 days of disrupted oil exports from the Gulf, based on estimates that exports could fall by as much as 15.4 million barrels per day.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high. Reports said the United States and Israel had carried out heavy air strikes on Iran, while US officials signalled that military operations were intensifying and the chances of diplomacy were slim.

At the same time, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains a central concern for the market. The White House has discussed options to maintain oil flows through the waterway, including possible naval escorts and support for war-risk insurance, although Reuters separately reported that G7 energy ministers stopped short of agreeing to an immediate reserve release and instead asked the IEA to study options first.

Analysts at UOB said oil prices were moving back towards more normal levels in a highly volatile way after the sharp spike earlier this week, with the market still watching developments in the Middle East closely to judge how long energy prices might remain elevated. This is a market inference consistent with the price swings reported by Reuters and others.