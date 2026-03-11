Iran war: Survey shows concern over Thailand’s stance and energy crisis

RealWatch Lab, the Research and Data Analytics unit of Real Smart Public Company Limited, an AI-Transformation and AI-Data Driven Technology company, has disclosed the findings of a survey on the concerns of Thai netizens.

After the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, 2026, the war has continued for the past 10 days.

The survey collected opinions from February 28, after the incident occurred, to March 10, 2026, across all social media platforms, covering 34,009 messages discussing concerns arising from the conflict.

It found that:

The top concern among Thai netizens, accounting for 37% of all messages, was Thailand’s foreign policy stance towards the conflict.

Most netizens said they wanted the Thai government to remain neutral in the situation.

The second-largest concern, accounting for 31%, was the impact of energy prices, which could affect the Thai economy.

Most comments expressed concern that oil prices would rise and push up the cost of living.