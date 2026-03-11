US destroys Iranian naval and mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz

CNN reported, citing social media posts from US Central Command (CENTCOM), that US forces had destroyed Iranian naval vessels, including 16 mine-laying craft, near the Strait of Hormuz after intelligence sources said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), together with the Iranian navy, had begun laying mines in the strategic waterway.

The strait is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with roughly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies passing through it.