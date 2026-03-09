US orders officials to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran war widens

The United States has ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid the prolonged and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has sent crude oil prices above $110 a barrel and pushed Asian stock markets sharply lower on Monday morning (March 9).
The US Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement that the evacuation order was prompted by rising risks from armed conflict, terrorism, and missile and drone threats from Yemen and Iran.
It marked the first ordered departure Washington had issued for Saudi Arabia since the war broke out.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials announced the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new Supreme Leader, with authority over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and various hardline allied groups.
Israel warned that any successor to Khamenei could become a target of attack, while US President Donald Trump said Tehran’s new leader would “not last long” if he rose to power without Washington’s approval.
In addition, Bloomberg reported that Trump was considering sending special operations forces into Tehran to seize highly enriched uranium close to bomb-grade level, while officials sought to confirm the location of the stockpile.
The Israeli military struck several Iranian oil refineries on Sunday, triggering large fires and sending thick smoke over Tehran and nearby Karaj.
It marked the first attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure since the war began.