US orders officials to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran war widens

The United States has ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid the prolonged and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has sent crude oil prices above $110 a barrel and pushed Asian stock markets sharply lower on Monday morning (March 9).

The US Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement that the evacuation order was prompted by rising risks from armed conflict, terrorism, and missile and drone threats from Yemen and Iran.

It marked the first ordered departure Washington had issued for Saudi Arabia since the war broke out.