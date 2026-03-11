Thailand and Japan Prepare for Comprehensive Review of JTEPA Trade Pact

Thailand and Japan prepare to review the JTEPA trade agreement in 2027, aiming to expand market access and foster cooperation in the green economy.
The Thai and Japanese governments are laying the groundwork for a significant review of the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA) in 2027. This move aims to modernise the long-standing framework and further open markets to align with contemporary global economic shifts.
Reporting for Thansettakij, Chatchayapron Phongam notes that JTEPA has served as a cornerstone of bilateral relations since its inception on 1 November 2007. As a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), it governs a vast array of sectors, including trade in goods, rules of origin, investment, and intellectual property.
A Strategic Re-evaluation
Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, informed Thansettakij that while the agreement mandates a review every ten years, the 2017 cycle saw limited progress on market expansion. At the time, both nations were prioritising negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
With the 2027 deadline approaching, the second general review is expected to span two years. Beyond traditional trade, the updated pact will place a heavy emphasis on "new economy" sectors, specifically Smart Agriculture and the Green Economy.
Trade Performance and Investment
Economic data from 2025 underscores the vitality of this partnership. Japan remains Thailand’s third-largest trading partner, following China and the United States. Between January and November 2025, Thai exporters utilised JTEPA privileges to the tune of $6.34 billion (£4.98 billion), representing over 83% of eligible exports.
Top-performing Thai exports included processed poultry, modified starches, and copper cables. Conversely, Japanese imports to Thailand—largely consisting of welded steel, automotive components, and specialised machinery—totalled $7.07 billion during the same period.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, Japan remains Thailand’s premier cumulative investor, with over 5,800 Japanese firms operating within the Kingdom. In 2025 alone, Japanese entities applied for 311 investment projects through the Board of Investment (BOI), valued at approximately 119 billion baht.
Modernising for the Future
In recent high-level talks, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthempun met with the Japanese Ambassador, Otaka Masato, to advocate for an expedited review. As the agreement nears its 19th anniversary, Ms Suphajee emphasised the need to adapt to a changing landscape.
"We must ensure the agreement is fit for the future," Suphajee stated. "This involves not only opening markets but also enhancing cooperation on trade remedy measures to protect investors from unfair trade practices, particularly within the automotive and parts industries."
The upcoming 2027 review is widely viewed as a pivotal opportunity to address the trade deficit—which stood at $6.1 billion in 2025—while deepening the supply chain integration that has defined the two nations' economic bond for decades.