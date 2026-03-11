Thailand and Japan Prepare for Comprehensive Review of JTEPA Trade Pact

Thailand and Japan prepare to review the JTEPA trade agreement in 2027, aiming to expand market access and foster cooperation in the green economy.

The Thai and Japanese governments are laying the groundwork for a significant review of the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA) in 2027. This move aims to modernise the long-standing framework and further open markets to align with contemporary global economic shifts.

Reporting for Thansettakij, Chatchayapron Phongam notes that JTEPA has served as a cornerstone of bilateral relations since its inception on 1 November 2007. As a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), it governs a vast array of sectors, including trade in goods, rules of origin, investment, and intellectual property.

A Strategic Re-evaluation

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, informed Thansettakij that while the agreement mandates a review every ten years, the 2017 cycle saw limited progress on market expansion. At the time, both nations were prioritising negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

With the 2027 deadline approaching, the second general review is expected to span two years. Beyond traditional trade, the updated pact will place a heavy emphasis on "new economy" sectors, specifically Smart Agriculture and the Green Economy.

