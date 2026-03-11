Royal Decree calls Parliament into ordinary session from March 14

Thailand’s Royal Gazette has published a Royal Decree convening the National Assembly for an ordinary session from March 14, 2026.

The decree states that a general election for members of the House of Representatives was held on February 8, 2026, and that Section 121 of the Constitution requires Parliament to be convened within 15 days of the announcement of the general election results, with that day marking the start of the first ordinary annual session.

Citing constitutional authority under Sections 121, 122 and 175, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua granted royal approval for the decree to convene Parliament from March 14, 2026 onwards.

The decree is countersigned by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.