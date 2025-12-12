The Royal Gazette has published a royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives, clearing the way for a general election within 45–60 days after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted his minority government could no longer govern effectively.

In the preamble to the decree, His Majesty the King noted that Anutin had informed him the government, formed in September 2025 as a minority coalition of several parties, did not command a majority in the House at a time when Thailand was facing mounting challenges — economic uncertainty, social tensions, domestic political conflict, shifting international relations and geopolitical risks, as well as unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The statement said the government had tried “by every means” to tackle urgent crises and restore stability — including pushing constitutional amendments, addressing fallout from trade wars, driving economic policies to boost incomes and reduce inequality, aiding disaster victims, cracking down on gambling, online crime, cybercrime and scams, and seeking to resolve disputes with Cambodia through diplomacy alongside strong national defence.