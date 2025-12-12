The Royal Gazette has published a royal decree dissolving the House of Representatives, clearing the way for a general election within 45–60 days after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted his minority government could no longer govern effectively.
In the preamble to the decree, His Majesty the King noted that Anutin had informed him the government, formed in September 2025 as a minority coalition of several parties, did not command a majority in the House at a time when Thailand was facing mounting challenges — economic uncertainty, social tensions, domestic political conflict, shifting international relations and geopolitical risks, as well as unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border.
The statement said the government had tried “by every means” to tackle urgent crises and restore stability — including pushing constitutional amendments, addressing fallout from trade wars, driving economic policies to boost incomes and reduce inequality, aiding disaster victims, cracking down on gambling, online crime, cybercrime and scams, and seeking to resolve disputes with Cambodia through diplomacy alongside strong national defence.
However, it stressed that effective administration requires stability, which a minority government under intense political pressure could not guarantee. If the situation were allowed to continue, it warned, Thailand risked political instability, loss of international confidence, significant economic damage and eroding public faith in the parliamentary system and democracy.
The decree therefore identifies dissolution of the House and a fresh general election as the most appropriate way forward — returning decision-making power swiftly to the people and enabling the formation of a stable majority government with a clear mandate to govern.
Under the decree:
The measure is titled the “Royal Decree Dissolving the House of Representatives, B.E. 2568 (2025)”.
It takes effect from the date of its publication in the Royal Gazette.
The House is dissolved and a new general election must be held on a date set by the Election Commission, no sooner than 45 days and no later than 60 days from the decree’s entry into force.
The chairman of the Election Commission is tasked with enforcing the decree.
The decree is countersigned by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as the official bearing royal command.