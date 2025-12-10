Anutin concedes House dissolution decree drafted, waits to set date

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted on Wednesday that the government has drafted a royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives, and indicated he would wait for the right timing to enact it.

Anutin was responding to reporters’ questions about the date of House dissolution when he attended the second reading of the charter amendment bill at Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Asked whether the government had already drafted a royal decree to effect the House dissolution, Anutin nodded without saying a word.

But when asked whether he would adhere to the initial date for House dissolution on January 31, Anutin replied: “It [House dissolution] is under the authority of the prime minister.”