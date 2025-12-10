Trump says to make phone call to stop Thai-Cambodia fighting

He said he expected to “make a phone call” to stop hostilities between “two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia”, after having already dealt with their leaders during earlier tensions.

Trump has positioned himself as a key player in efforts to keep the peace since the July battles, which killed at least 48 people and marked the most intense fighting between the neighbours in recent decades.

At that time, he used ongoing trade talks as leverage to push both sides into an expanded ceasefire signed at an October summit.

However, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told Reuters he did not believe the threat of tariffs should be used to force Thailand back into negotiations.

Tensions have been steadily rising since Bangkok last month froze de-escalation measures agreed at that October meeting, after a Thai soldier was severely wounded by a landmine that Thailand says was newly planted by Cambodian forces, an accusation Phnom Penh denies.