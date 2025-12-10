Cambodia Unleashes Heavy Artillery and Rocket Barrage Across Four Thai Border Provinces

Pre-dawn assault sees artillery and BM-21 rockets strike 12 major frontlines in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani; no casualties reported yet as fighting continues.

Full-scale hostilities have resumed along the border between Thailand and Cambodia, with Cambodian forces launching a sustained bombardment against four provinces in Thailand's southern Isaan region since the early hours of the morning.

The Second Army Area Command confirmed that Cambodian soldiers initiated the attack at approximately 05:20 AM local time, firing artillery shells and BM-21 rockets into Thai territory along the entire border.

A total of 12 major operational points across the provinces of Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani have been actively engaged in clashes.

As of the latest reports, no casualties have been confirmed on the Thai side, but the military situation across all reported frontlines remains tense and ongoing.

