Cambodia Unleashes Heavy Artillery and Rocket Barrage Across Four Thai Border Provinces

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025

Pre-dawn assault sees artillery and BM-21 rockets strike 12 major frontlines in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani; no casualties reported yet as fighting continues

  • Cambodian forces launched a pre-dawn assault on Thailand, using heavy artillery and BM-21 rockets.
  • The bombardment targeted 12 major frontlines across the four Thai border provinces of Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Despite the sustained attack, no casualties have been reported on the Thai side, though fighting is ongoing across multiple sectors.

 

Full-scale hostilities have resumed along the border between Thailand and Cambodia, with Cambodian forces launching a sustained bombardment against four provinces in Thailand's southern Isaan region since the early hours of the morning.

 

The Second Army Area Command confirmed that Cambodian soldiers initiated the attack at approximately 05:20 AM local time, firing artillery shells and BM-21 rockets into Thai territory along the entire border. 

 

A total of 12 major operational points across the provinces of Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani have been actively engaged in clashes.

 

As of the latest reports, no casualties have been confirmed on the Thai side, but the military situation across all reported frontlines remains tense and ongoing.
 

 

Situation by Province and Frontline

Buriram Province (1 Major Frontline)

  • Chong Sa Takoo Frontline: Clashes have broken out. The situation is unresolved.

 

 

Surin Province (5 Major Frontlines)

  • Chong Chom–Chong Proe–Chong Rayee Frontline: Intermittent firing is reported.

 

  • Prasat Khan Na Frontline: Heavy shelling is occurring, with Cambodian artillery rounds consistently impacting Thai territory.

 

  • Prasat Ta Khwai Frontline: Intermittent firing into Thailand is reported, involving personal weapons and Recoilless Rifles (RCL).

 

  • Chong Krang Frontline: Intermittent firing using personal weapons and mortar rounds is occurring.

 

  • Prasat Ta Muean Thom Frontline: Intermittent firing into Thai territory is reported, involving personal weapons and grenade launchers/mortars.
     


 

Sisaket Province (4 Major Frontlines)

  • Preah Vihear Frontline (Chong Samtae–Don Tual–Phu Phi–Sattahom–Phnom Prasitthiso–Chong Ta Thao): Intermittent clashes are occurring.

 

  • Preah Vihear Frontline (Preah Vihear Temple–Pha Mor E Daeng–Huay Ta Maria): Intermittent clashes are occurring.

 

  • Phu Makuea–Chong Don Ao–Planyao–Plan Hin Paet Kon Frontline: Intermittent clashes are occurring.

 

  • Chong Sa-ngam Frontline: No clashes have been reported yet in this sector.


 

Ubon Ratchathani Province (2 Major Frontlines)

  • Chong Bok Frontline: Intermittent clashes are reported, involving both personal weapons and artillery.

 

  • Chong Arn Ma Frontline: Intermittent clashes are reported, involving personal weapons and mortar rounds.

 

The Second Army Area Command continues to monitor the situation closely as the fighting remains active across multiple sectors of the southern border.

