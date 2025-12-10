BM-21 rockets fall near Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, patients and staff shelter in bunker

BM-21 rockets fired from Cambodia fell near Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin on Wednesday morning, prompting the urgent evacuation of patients and hospital staff to take cover in a bunker.
The Second Army Area reported that the BM-21 rocket attack on the hospital took place at 8.40am, after Cambodian troops had stepped up rocket and artillery fire into the Thai border at 12 battlefronts in four provinces early in the morning.
The Second Army Area said Cambodian troops began shelling 12 battlefronts at 5.20am as follows:
Buri Ram
Surin
Si Sa Ket
Ubon Ratchathani
On Tuesday, the Royal Thai Armed Forces held a briefing for military attachés from 19 countries at its headquarters.
General Chidchanok Nutchaya, joint chief of staff, presided over the briefing, which was attended by representatives from the Royal Thai Army’s Directorate of Intelligence and Joint Directorate of Intelligence, as well as the Foreign Ministry.
The foreign military attachés were briefed that Cambodian troops had opened fire and shown hostility towards Thailand since Sunday, December 7, at Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district.
They were told that Cambodian troops then escalated the fighting to other areas in Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo and Trat, leading to deaths and injuries among Thai military personnel.
The attachés were also informed that Cambodian troops had fired BM-21 rockets into Ban Sai Tho 10 village in Buri Ram.
The Thai side explained that its forces had to retaliate to defend the country’s sovereignty and territory, and that military operations would continue until Cambodia ended its aggression and returned to peaceful means.
The briefing stressed that Thailand has the right to defend its sovereignty, even though it wishes to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.