Cambodian athletes withdraw from 33rd SEA Games

The Cambodian team announced its withdrawal from the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand and will return home on Thursday, citing safety concerns arising from the Thai–Cambodian border conflict.

The team was reportedly planning to submit an official letter confirming its withdrawal to the organisers at 11am on Wednesday.

The Cambodian delegation had taken part in the opening ceremony at Rajamangala National Stadium.

It was reported that the team of 137 athletes and staff will leave Bangkok on Thursday to return to Phnom Penh.