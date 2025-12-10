Border Conflict Threatens Thailand's Political Timetable as PM Seeks Full War Powers

New military clashes force Premier Anutin to delay crucial House dissolution, capitalising on nationalist fervour to rebuild political support lost after flood disaster.

The renewed eruption of conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border is poised to redraw Thailand’s domestic political timeline, placing significant pressure on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his government's tenure.

The hostilities may compel the government to postpone the dissolution of Parliament, ensuring it retains the full executive authority necessary to manage a state of war and potentially leverage a wave of nationalist fervour to recoup political popularity diminished by recent flooding crises.

The "Second Round" of the Thai-Cambodian conflict has seen an escalation to full-scale exchanges of heavy weaponry across the entire frontier.

This military action has necessitated the immediate evacuation of civilians across seven provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Trat.

The Constitutional Imperative

Entering a state of war creates an undeniable political imperative within Thailand, directly affecting the PM’s long-anticipated "House Dissolution" timeline.

For the "Anutin Government," engaging in conflict with Cambodia makes it essential to maintain full executive power for the duration of the fighting.

Dissolving Parliament during hostilities would risk complicating the chain of command and the scope of a caretaker government’s authority to issue critical operational orders.

Previously, Anutin was rumoured to be considering a dissolution before the ordinary parliamentary session commenced on 12 December 2025.

