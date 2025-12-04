No early dissolution, Anutin says gov’t will function normally into next January

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview regarding the PM2.5 dust problem affecting several areas at Government House on Thursday (December 4).

He stated that a meeting was held on November 3, with governors from all northern provinces downwards, to discuss the issue.

He instructed them to prepare for the situation and to enforce strict controls on burning, similar to last year, which resulted in a significant reduction in PM2.5 dust.