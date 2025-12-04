No early dissolution, Anutin says gov’t will function normally into next January

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview regarding the PM2.5 dust problem affecting several areas at Government House on Thursday (December 4).
He stated that a meeting was held on November 3, with governors from all northern provinces downwards, to discuss the issue.
He instructed them to prepare for the situation and to enforce strict controls on burning, similar to last year, which resulted in a significant reduction in PM2.5 dust.
This reduction was achieved by prosecuting those who disobeyed the rules and burned agricultural dry matter.
The Prime Minister noted that the involvement of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, has been greatly helpful this year.
Anutin added that the Work From Home (WFH) measure remains an option, primarily utilised by the private sector.
The government does not prohibit its use by the public sector if it is deemed necessary and beneficial.
He confirmed that while there are constant discussions with neighbouring countries during ASEAN and other meetings, the focus remains primarily on maximising control over factors within the country.
He emphasised that great reductions in hotspots have been achieved, noting that in 2025, Northern governors fully implemented the measures, leading to a noticeable decrease in hotspots.
When asked whether the government would still be a full-power government, Anutin replied that if the work involves normal administrative duties, then it is full power.
When asked if the House would be dissolved before the due date due to facing many political crises, Anutin stated that he had already said it would not be later than January 31, 2026.