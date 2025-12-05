Free Admission on Father’s Day: Phu Kradueng National Park Bustles with Over 2,500 Visitors

On December 5, 2025, Father’s Day, many visitors flocked to Phu Kradueng National Park during the long holiday weekend, as the Department of National Parks announced free entrance fees. Over 2,500 visitors enjoyed the cool weather, with temperatures as low as 13°C. The park emphasized strict safety measures and environmental conservation practices.
Phuwanai Moolwaeng, the park’s chief, stated that during the Father’s Day holiday, the park welcomed tourists who came to enjoy the breathtaking nature on Phu Kradueng’s summit. In the morning, the weather was refreshingly cool, with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 22°C, and the relative humidity at 90%, creating a perfect environment for guests to admire the morning mist. Additionally, the PM2.5 dust level remained at 14 µg/m³, categorized as very good, ideal for outdoor activities.
“Phu Kradueng is in its high season now, with pleasant weather and no rain, perfect for hiking and camping, especially in the morning and evening when the weather is cool, and visitors can watch the sunrise and sunset. You can also enjoy nature walks to various tourist spots,” said Phuwanai.
On December 1, 2025, the park reopened three new waterfall trekking routes: Phen Phop, Phon Phop and Phen Phop Mai Waterfalls, after being closed for over a year due to an incident involving wild elephants harming a tourist. The park has introduced enhanced safety measures, requiring park rangers to guide tourists along the routes, which are available from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM daily for one session only.
The park has made arrangements for both facilities and staff to ensure comprehensive service for visitors, while also encouraging everyone to keep the park clean and follow its regulations to promote sustainable tourism. In addition to safety measures, the park invites tourists to join the ‘Trash to Home’ program, where waste is separated and given to tourists to bring back down, a program that has received significant interest.
Phu Kradueng National Park aims to be a destination that not only offers beautiful natural experiences but also serves as a model for responsible tourism, where both tourists and staff work together to preserve the park for future generations.