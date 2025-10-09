Site for Phu Kradueng cable car construction selected

The site for the construction of a cable car to the top of Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei has been officially selected, a recent meeting revealed.
The meeting, held at the Phu Kradueng National Park head office on Wednesday, was attended by representatives from relevant agencies and local residents. Siripakorn Chiewsamut, Director-General of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), confirmed that the location for the 4.4-kilometre cable car route has been selected from four possible options.
The site selection process was conducted by Tesco Co. Ltd. and Chulalongkorn University, who were hired to design the cable car system. Siripakorn noted that this was the first of eight steps in launching the project, with subsequent steps including environmental impact studies and Cabinet approval.
The contract to design the cable car system was signed on September 30, and it will run until June 27, 2026. The base station will be located approximately 3.5 kilometres southwest of the Srithan tourist service centre, near Ban Huay Dua village. The top station will be positioned between Mak Duk Cliff, about 600 metres west of the mountain summit.
Construction is expected to begin with the first pillar being installed by late 2026, and the cable car system is set to be completed in time for the winter season of 2027 or early 2028 at the latest.
Siripakorn expressed confidence that the cable car system would alleviate congestion on the mountaintop by allowing tourists to easily ascend and descend. He believes the project will attract more visitors, boosting tourism and spending in Loei.
Loei Governor Prayoon Aranyarut highlighted the provincial administration's support for the project, noting its potential to stimulate tourism and boost the local economy. The cable car system would also make the mountain top more accessible to children and the elderly.
Suparirk Noisuwan, Chief of Phu Kradueng District, noted that the cable car would benefit elderly tourists, especially as the country transitions into an aging society. He also pointed out a significant decline in the number of porters, as children of porters are now attending school and seeking jobs in urban areas.
Kitalak Kamjadpalphai, a representative of the Loei Chamber of Commerce, revealed that the chamber had long advocated for the cable car project. He hopes the provincial administration will also work to improve public transportation from the provincial capital to the cable car station.