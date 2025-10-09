Site for Phu Kradueng cable car construction selected

The site for the construction of a cable car to the top of Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei has been officially selected, a recent meeting revealed.

Phu Kradueng cable car project gains momentum

The meeting, held at the Phu Kradueng National Park head office on Wednesday, was attended by representatives from relevant agencies and local residents. Siripakorn Chiewsamut, Director-General of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), confirmed that the location for the 4.4-kilometre cable car route has been selected from four possible options.

The site selection process was conducted by Tesco Co. Ltd. and Chulalongkorn University, who were hired to design the cable car system. Siripakorn noted that this was the first of eight steps in launching the project, with subsequent steps including environmental impact studies and Cabinet approval.