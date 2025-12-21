Marines seize Cambodian arms cache; navy alleges anti-personnel mines

The Royal Thai Navy has condemned Cambodia for what it described as a serious breach of international humanitarian law, accusing Cambodian forces of using anti-personnel landmines to lure Thai troops into a killing field.

Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaipan, the navy’s spokesman, said the actions violated obligations under international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines (the Ottawa Treaty).

His remarks followed an operation by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC), which moved in to secure and inspect areas at Ban Nong Ri and Ban Tha Sen — locations the Thai side said had previously been occupied and used by Cambodian forces as military strongholds.