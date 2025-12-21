Marine injured by landmine in Ban Sam Lang area, Trat

A marine securing the Ban Sam Lang area in Trat’s Mueang district was severely injured on Sunday morning after stepping on a landmine planted by Cambodian troops before they pulled out of the area.

The marine was identified as Petty Officer First Class Thirdpong Phomnanara. The blast occurred at 9.14am on Sunday.

The Navy said he belonged to a unit deployed to protect the area that was retaken from intruding Cambodian troops.

He suffered severe injuries to his right leg and was rushed to hospital.

Earlier, Cambodian troops intruded into Ban Nong Ree village in Chamrak subdistrict and built three fortified houses inside a compound, using them as a military base.