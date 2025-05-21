Phu Kradueng cable car project worth 1 billion baht to open in 2027

Sorawong emphasised that the foremost priority of the project is the environment. Part of the cable car route lies within a class 1A watershed area, which is critical to the ecosystem.

“This project must therefore undergo a rigorous EIA process and comply fully with all legal and regulatory requirements, covering environmental, physical, social, health and community aspects. Public consultation forums will be held to ensure transparency and inclusivity, with the design crafted to avoid disturbing nature,” he said.

Following the principle of minimum intervention, the stations and cable car route have been selected to minimise impact on the natural surroundings. Once operational, the cable car is expected to reduce overnight stays on the summit, aiding long-term ecosystem restoration and lowering the amount of residual waste.

The Phu Kradueng cable car will help distribute income from the mountain to the surrounding communities, as tourists will be able to enjoy the summit and return to the base in the same day, Sorawong said. This presents new opportunities for local businesses such as accommodation, restaurants and community-based tourism activities.

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) also plans to support porter groups by allocating commercial spaces for community enterprises to ensure a fair transition.

Additionally, the cable car can serve as an emergency route for evacuating injured visitors, transporting firefighting equipment, or rescuing wildlife harmed by traps.