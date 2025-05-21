Phu Kradueng cable car project worth 1 billion baht to open in 2027

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated that this project is one of the government’s key policies under the approach of “tourism for all,” which emphasises equal access and promotes sustainable development in every aspect.
The design of the cable car is not merely focused on “convenience” but also functions as a “conservation tool” to reduce foot traffic in vulnerable areas, minimise overnight stays on the mountain, decrease waste, lessen the burden on park staff and mitigate risks to the ecosystem, he explained.
The Phu Kradueng cable car project has undergone an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study, with a budget of 25 million baht, commencing in May-June this year. The construction investment is estimated at 1 billion baht, featuring 32 cable car cabins, each capable of carrying eight passengers. The project will be funded through the central budget.
Sorawong emphasised that the foremost priority of the project is the environment. Part of the cable car route lies within a class 1A watershed area, which is critical to the ecosystem.
“This project must therefore undergo a rigorous EIA process and comply fully with all legal and regulatory requirements, covering environmental, physical, social, health and community aspects. Public consultation forums will be held to ensure transparency and inclusivity, with the design crafted to avoid disturbing nature,” he said.
Following the principle of minimum intervention, the stations and cable car route have been selected to minimise impact on the natural surroundings. Once operational, the cable car is expected to reduce overnight stays on the summit, aiding long-term ecosystem restoration and lowering the amount of residual waste.
The Phu Kradueng cable car will help distribute income from the mountain to the surrounding communities, as tourists will be able to enjoy the summit and return to the base in the same day, Sorawong said. This presents new opportunities for local businesses such as accommodation, restaurants and community-based tourism activities.
The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) also plans to support porter groups by allocating commercial spaces for community enterprises to ensure a fair transition.
Additionally, the cable car can serve as an emergency route for evacuating injured visitors, transporting firefighting equipment, or rescuing wildlife harmed by traps.
Regarding the design and construction plan, DASTA revealed that the project will follow eight main steps over approximately two and a half years, from May 2025 to November 2027. The administration has carefully outlined the process, ensuring every phase complies with legal frameworks and stringent review mechanisms:
Sorawong emphasised that the Phu Kradueng cable car project is not just an infrastructure development but a model of harmonious growth that respects nature, empowers people and stimulates the local economy.
“This is not merely a project of the Tourism and Sports Ministry or the government, but one for all of Thai society,” he said, “We must collectively take responsibility for nature, to which we all have equal rights to protect and access.”
He concluded that sustainable tourism management will be the key tool for restoring and conserving natural heritage, while ensuring economic benefits are fairly and sustainably shared with local communities.