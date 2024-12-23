Tourists flock to Phu Kradueng as park implements new safety measures

Tourists flocked to Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park after it reopened on Monday with a safety training course for visitors.

The park had shut its doors on December 13, a day after a wild elephant fatally attacked a 49-year-old hiker who was making her way to the mountaintop.

Since 7am on Monday, up to 300 people had attended the training course, which focused on maintaining safety and learning how to cope with elephant attacks. After the training session, hikers hired porters and began their trek to the summit.