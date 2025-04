Airbnb.org has pledged to provide 5,000 nights of free temporary accommodation in partnership with the BMA, Aekvarunyoo said, adding that 364 households have registered with Airbnb as of April 2, 2025, at 12.30 p.m.

Those interested can fill out the form at https://forms.gle/ADQNXWCqorJuYEj48.