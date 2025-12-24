World Bank approves US$140.76m Thailand transport and dolphin project

Melinda Good, the World Bank’s country director for Thailand and Myanmar, said the project marked an important milestone in the renewed partnership between the World Bank and Thailand.

She said it would help deliver essential infrastructure for local communities while protecting the country’s unique natural resources, which underpin local economies.

“The World Bank is committed to supporting Thailand’s future economic growth and improving the quality of life of communities nationwide,” she said.

According to the World Bank, Thailand’s growth has slowed to an average 2.6% since 2010, with the North, Northeast and South lagging behind. The poverty rate in the South stands at 7.4%—more than double the national average—with transport bottlenecks limiting access to markets, jobs and services, particularly outside Bangkok.

The 7-kilometre Songkhla Lake bridge is expected to cut travel time by up to two hours, reducing an 80-kilometre detour to just 8 kilometres and improving access to markets and tourism destinations.

The 2-kilometre Lanta bridge will link the islands to mainland Krabi, strengthening tourism competitiveness and improving access to schools, health centres, markets and other essential services.

The project will also strengthen evacuation routes and improve resilience to floods, storms and sea-level rise.