World bank backs Thailand for sea-crossing bridges and Irrawaddy dolphin conservation

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn welcomed Mr Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, on November 19, 2025, for a briefing on progress in loan negotiations under the Thailand Resilient Transport Connectivity and Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation Project (TRIP), along with discussions on potential technical and financial cooperation for future transport initiatives.
Phiphat thanked the World Bank for its support of the TRIP programme, which includes three major components:
Both bridge projects fall under the Department of Rural Roads and aim to cut travel times, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth across southern Thailand.
Thailand has secured US$141.51 million in funding for TRIP, comprising:
Phiphat described the World Bank as a key mechanism for strengthening the country’s transport sector and invited the Bank to deploy experts to advise on major development plans, including:
1. Redevelopment of the Bang Sue area (more than 2,000 rai)
2. A feasibility review of the Land Bridge project, linking the Gulf of Thailand (Chumphon Port) and the Andaman Sea (Ranong Port), and associated industrial zones
3. Support for two new motorway projects under the Department of Highways:
4. Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development
5. Improvements around Bangkok suburban rail stations
6. A study on road congestion fees for vehicles entering the capital
Phiphat noted that loan negotiations for transport projects are progressing well and expressed confidence that the meeting would significantly benefit Thailand’s infrastructure agenda. The Transport Ministry stands ready to deepen cooperation with the World Bank to ensure all projects are implemented effectively and deliver maximum benefit to the country and its people.