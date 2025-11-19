World bank backs Thailand for sea-crossing bridges and Irrawaddy dolphin conservation

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2025

World Bank supports Thailand’s US$141 million transport programme, funding two sea-crossing bridges and Irrawaddy dolphin conservation under the TRIP project

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn welcomed Mr Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, on November 19, 2025, for a briefing on progress in loan negotiations under the Thailand Resilient Transport Connectivity and Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation Project (TRIP), along with discussions on potential technical and financial cooperation for future transport initiatives.

Phiphat thanked the World Bank for its support of the TRIP programme, which includes three major components:

  • Songkhla Lake Sea-Crossing Bridge connecting Songkhla and Phatthalung
  • Lanta Island Bridge in Krabi
  • Irrawaddy dolphin conservation in Songkhla Lake

Both bridge projects fall under the Department of Rural Roads and aim to cut travel times, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth across southern Thailand.

Thailand has secured US$141.51 million in funding for TRIP, comprising:

  • US$137.51 million in loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)
  • US$4 million in grants from the PROBLUE ocean conservation fund

 

Phiphat described the World Bank as a key mechanism for strengthening the country’s transport sector and invited the Bank to deploy experts to advise on major development plans, including:

1. Redevelopment of the Bang Sue area (more than 2,000 rai)

2. A feasibility review of the Land Bridge project, linking the Gulf of Thailand (Chumphon Port) and the Andaman Sea (Ranong Port), and associated industrial zones

3. Support for two new motorway projects under the Department of Highways:

  • M61 Laem Chabang–Nakhon Ratchasima
  • M84 Songkhla route connecting Hat Yai to Sadao at the Thai–Malaysia border

4. Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development

5. Improvements around Bangkok suburban rail stations

6. A study on road congestion fees for vehicles entering the capital

Phiphat noted that loan negotiations for transport projects are progressing well and expressed confidence that the meeting would significantly benefit Thailand’s infrastructure agenda. The Transport Ministry stands ready to deepen cooperation with the World Bank to ensure all projects are implemented effectively and deliver maximum benefit to the country and its people.

