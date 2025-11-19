World bank backs Thailand for sea-crossing bridges and Irrawaddy dolphin conservation

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn welcomed Mr Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, on November 19, 2025, for a briefing on progress in loan negotiations under the Thailand Resilient Transport Connectivity and Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation Project (TRIP), along with discussions on potential technical and financial cooperation for future transport initiatives.

Phiphat thanked the World Bank for its support of the TRIP programme, which includes three major components:

Songkhla Lake Sea-Crossing Bridge connecting Songkhla and Phatthalung

Lanta Island Bridge in Krabi

Irrawaddy dolphin conservation in Songkhla Lake

Both bridge projects fall under the Department of Rural Roads and aim to cut travel times, enhance safety, and stimulate economic growth across southern Thailand.

Thailand has secured US$141.51 million in funding for TRIP, comprising: