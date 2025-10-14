World Bank: Climate action can drive Thailand’s green growth

The World Bank’s new Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) has suggested that Thailand can transform climate risks into opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth through targeted investments that build resilience, reduce emissions, and expand green industries.

The CCDR outlines how climate-smart development can support Thailand’s goal of becoming a high-income economy while ensuring long-term environmental and economic stability.

Without stronger adaptation efforts, floods, heat stress, water shortages, and coastal erosion could reduce Thailand’s GDP by 7 to 14 % from baseline levels by 2050. By contrast, measures to lower emissions could yield broad economic benefits, including reduced power and transportation costs, enhanced energy security, cleaner air, and improved competitiveness. The CCDR also indicates that carbon pricing combined with sustained investment could help Thailand achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero by 2065.