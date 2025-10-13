Heavy rain forecast for Thailand as monsoon and easterly winds intensify

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast a surge in rainfall nationwide, warning of heavy downpours from October 14 to 16 as an easterly wave moves across the country and the monsoon strengthens.
According to the 7-day forecast, increased rainfall and scattered heavy showers are expected across the lower Northeast, East, upper Gulf of Thailand, Central, and lower Northern regions. The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea and the South, further intensifying the wet conditions.
From October 17 to 19, heavy rain will persist in parts of the Central region — including Bangkok and its vicinity — as well as the East and upper South. The department attributes this to a monsoon trough lying across the lower Central, East, and upper South regions, combined with a low-pressure cell over the upper Gulf of Thailand.
Wave heights in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will average about one metre, rising above two metres during thunderstorms.
TMD advises residents in the lower Northeast, Central, East, and South to be cautious of flash floods and runoff from heavy or accumulated rain, while small boats should avoid sailing in stormy areas from October 14 to 19.