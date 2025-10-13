Heavy rain forecast for Thailand as monsoon and easterly winds intensify

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast a surge in rainfall nationwide, warning of heavy downpours from October 14 to 16 as an easterly wave moves across the country and the monsoon strengthens.

According to the 7-day forecast, increased rainfall and scattered heavy showers are expected across the lower Northeast, East, upper Gulf of Thailand, Central, and lower Northern regions. The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea and the South, further intensifying the wet conditions.