TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas across central, eastern, and southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that the monsoon trough extends across the lower Central region, upper South, and the East, while the southwesterly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the Central region — including Bangkok and its surrounding areas — as well as the East and South. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant and take precautions against possible flooding.

The North is expected to experience less rainfall, with only scattered showers in some areas.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach about one metre in height, increasing to over two metres during thundershowers. The TMD urged all vessels to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.