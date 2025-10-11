TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas across central, eastern, and southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that the monsoon trough extends across the lower Central region, upper South, and the East, while the southwesterly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the Central region — including Bangkok and its surrounding areas — as well as the East and South. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant and take precautions against possible flooding.
The North is expected to experience less rainfall, with only scattered showers in some areas.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach about one metre in height, increasing to over two metres during thundershowers. The TMD urged all vessels to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Saraburi. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.