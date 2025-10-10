Monsoon Surge Triggers Heavy Rain Warnings Across Three Thai Regions

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across three major regions as a monsoon trough settles over the country, prompting calls for public vigilance against flash flooding.

The latest forecast confirms that the monsoon trough has shifted to cover the lower Central, upper Southern, and Eastern regions, coupled with the Southwest Monsoon persisting over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The TMD is urging residents in the Central Region (including Greater Bangkok), the East, and the South to be acutely aware of the dangers posed by the heavy downpours expected over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Northern and Northeastern regions are forecast to see a slight reduction in rainfall compared to yesterday.