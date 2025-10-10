Monsoon Surge Triggers Heavy Rain Warnings Across Three Thai Regions

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across three major regions as a monsoon trough settles over the country, prompting calls for public vigilance against flash flooding.
The latest forecast confirms that the monsoon trough has shifted to cover the lower Central, upper Southern, and Eastern regions, coupled with the Southwest Monsoon persisting over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
The TMD is urging residents in the Central Region (including Greater Bangkok), the East, and the South to be acutely aware of the dangers posed by the heavy downpours expected over the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Northern and Northeastern regions are forecast to see a slight reduction in rainfall compared to yesterday.
Capital Region and Key Travel Warnings
Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to be hit particularly hard, with a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for some areas. Temperatures in the capital will range between 24°C and 35°C.
Mariners are also advised to exercise extreme caution. In both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are expected to be around 1 metre but could swell to over 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to avoid sailing in stormy conditions.
Regional Breakdown (24-Hour Forecast)
Central Region: A 60% chance of thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain expected in provinces including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon.
Eastern Region: A high 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain, affecting areas such as Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Southern Region (West Coast): The highest risk of rain, with a 70% chance of storms and heavy rainfall in provinces like Phuket, Krabi, and Phang-nga.
Southern Region (East Coast): A 60% chance of storms, with heavy rain forecast for areas including Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla.
Northern & Northeastern Regions: Rainfall will be lighter than in the south, with 20% and 30% chances of storms respectively, mostly confined to lower provinces.
The weather conditions are expected to persist until 6:00 PM tomorrow.