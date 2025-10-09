Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rain and rough seas in Central, Eastern and Southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Thursday reported that the monsoon trough has shifted downward to cover the Central and Eastern regions of Thailand, while the southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The North and Northeast are expected to see less rainfall with isolated thundershowers, while isolated heavy rain is forecast for the Central region — including Bangkok and its vicinity — as well as the East and South. Residents in these areas are advised to remain cautious of potential heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres in thundershowers. The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.