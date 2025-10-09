Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rain and rough seas in Central, Eastern and Southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Thursday reported that the monsoon trough has shifted downward to cover the Central and Eastern regions of Thailand, while the southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
The North and Northeast are expected to see less rainfall with isolated thundershowers, while isolated heavy rain is forecast for the Central region — including Bangkok and its vicinity — as well as the East and South. Residents in these areas are advised to remain cautious of potential heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres in thundershowers. The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 21-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.