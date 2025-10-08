Thai Meteorological Department warns of isolated heavy rain and rough seas

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough extends across the North, Central, and Eastern regions, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected across the country, and residents are advised to be cautious of potential flooding.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to reach about 1 metre in height, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. Authorities have urged all ships to proceed with caution and for smaller vessels to avoid venturing into thundershowers.