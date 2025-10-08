Thai Meteorological Department warns of isolated heavy rain and rough seas

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough extends across the North, Central, and Eastern regions, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected across the country, and residents are advised to be cautious of potential flooding.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to reach about 1 metre in height, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. Authorities have urged all ships to proceed with caution and for smaller vessels to avoid venturing into thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.