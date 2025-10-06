Typhoon Matmo weakens over southern China, heavy rain expected in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 11th warning on Typhoon Matmo, reporting that as of 1am on Monday (October 6), the storm had weakened into a severe tropical storm after making landfall in Guangxi province, southern China.

At 4am, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 21.8°N and longitude 107.4°E, with maximum sustained winds of about 110 kilometres per hour. It was moving northwest at around 20 kilometres per hour and expected to weaken rapidly under the influence of a cold air mass spreading from China.

Although Matmo will not move directly into Thailand, its influence has strengthened the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, from October 6–7, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the North, Northeast, and the windward areas of the East.