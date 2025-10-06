Typhoon Matmo weakens over southern China, heavy rain expected in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 11th warning on Typhoon Matmo, reporting that as of 1am on Monday (October 6), the storm had weakened into a severe tropical storm after making landfall in Guangxi province, southern China.
At 4am, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 21.8°N and longitude 107.4°E, with maximum sustained winds of about 110 kilometres per hour. It was moving northwest at around 20 kilometres per hour and expected to weaken rapidly under the influence of a cold air mass spreading from China.
Although Matmo will not move directly into Thailand, its influence has strengthened the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. As a result, from October 6–7, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the North, Northeast, and the windward areas of the East.
The TMD warned residents in at-risk areas, particularly near foothills, waterways, and low-lying zones, to beware of flash floods, runoffs, and river overflows. Provinces likely to be affected include Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Moderate waves of 1–2 metres are forecast in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces can expect scattered thunderstorms covering around 60 per cent of the area.
The public can follow weather updates on the TMD website (www.tmd.go.th) or via its 24-hour hotline 1182.
Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported that Typhoon Matmo, the 21st typhoon of the 2025 Pacific season, made landfall in southern China on Sunday, disrupting flights and ferry services in Hainan province and causing chaos during the peak holiday travel period.
The storm, which had earlier caused flooding in the Philippines, made landfall along the eastern coast of Xuwen County in Guangdong province, with maximum winds reaching 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour), according to China’s National Meteorological Centre.
The typhoon struck during China’s eight-day National Day holiday, which began last Wednesday, with an estimated 2.36 billion trips expected nationwide, according to official reports.
Authorities cancelled flights and ferry services to and from Hainan Island from Saturday night to prepare for strong winds and heavy rain brought by the typhoon.