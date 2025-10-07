Typhoon Matmo weakens over Vietnam, heavy rain lingers across upper Thailand

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 07, 2025

TMD issued its 15th and final advisory on Typhoon Matmo, now weakened over northern Vietnam, warning of heavy rain in the North, Northeast and monsoon-facing areas of the East.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 15th and final advisory (No. 291/2025) on Typhoon “Matmo”, confirming that as of 1am Tuesday (October 7), the tropical storm had weakened into a strong low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.

The storm’s remnants are strengthening the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, causing scattered heavy rain across upper Thailand — particularly in the North, Northeast and the monsoon-facing side of the East.

The department advised residents in these areas to beware of flash floods, runoff and overflowing rivers, especially in foothills, lowlands and flood-prone zones.

Typhoon Matmo weakens over Vietnam, heavy rain lingers across upper Thailand

Moderate winds are expected over the upper Andaman Sea, with waves 1–2 metres high and exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy