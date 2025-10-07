Typhoon Matmo weakens over Vietnam, heavy rain lingers across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 15th and final advisory (No. 291/2025) on Typhoon “Matmo”, confirming that as of 1am Tuesday (October 7), the tropical storm had weakened into a strong low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.

The storm’s remnants are strengthening the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, causing scattered heavy rain across upper Thailand — particularly in the North, Northeast and the monsoon-facing side of the East.