ETIX Launches Thailand's First Next-Gen GPU Systems, Paving Way for AI Boom

Thailand Emerges as Key AI Infrastructure Hub with First Next-Generation GPU Deployment
Thailand has cemented its position as an emerging leader in Southeast Asia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem, marked by the commercial launch of the country’s first next-generation GPU systems at a data center in Bangkok. This milestone signals a pivotal shift in the region's digital infrastructure landscape, demonstrating Thailand’s readiness to host the world’s most advanced computing workloads.
European-born data center operator ETIX, with a significant footprint in Asia, announced the deployment at its Bangkok campus. The systems, installed by one of ETIX's global partners, validate the strength of the company’s platform as a trusted partner for AI infrastructure in the region.
Next-Generation AI Compute Goes Live in Thailand
The deployment at ETIX BKK#1 is a first for Thailand, positioning the facility alongside regional hubs like Singapore in supporting live, ultra-high-density GPU clusters. These systems are running at an unprecedented density of 132 kW per rack—a more than 30-fold increase over the typical 4 kW found in conventional racks.
This massive leap in density is essential for modern AI and deep learning applications and requires specialized infrastructure. ETIX's facilities are purpose-built to handle these demands, featuring advanced power delivery, specialized building design, and flexible cooling technologies, including direct liquid cooling (DLC) and immersion cooling.
"This marks more than a technical deployment—it’s a pivotal moment for Thailand’s digital infrastructure," said Pierre Patris, CEO Asia at ETIX Everywhere. "Our global AI partner chose ETIX as their platform of choice, recognizing our readiness to host the most advanced GPU architectures available today."
Strategic Advantages of Investing in Thailand
While similar high-density AI deployments have been concentrated in Singapore, this launch in Bangkok establishes a crucial foothold for AI infrastructure in a new market. Thailand was selected for this pioneering investment due to a compelling combination of strategic advantages:
Stable and Reliable Power Grid: Essential for the uninterrupted operation of power-hungry GPU systems.
Attractive Government Incentives: The government offers significant support, including tax breaks, full foreign ownership rights, and fast-track project approvals to encourage foreign direct investment in the digital sector.
Strong Connectivity and Growing Demand: A robust national telecom ecosystem and increasing local demand for AI-ready infrastructure make it a favorable location.
These factors make Thailand one of the most competitive and favorable locations for advanced AI infrastructure deployment in the Southeast Asian market.
Building the AI Compute Hub
The ETIX Bangkok campus now offers 28 MW of total IT capacity following the recent launch of ETIX BKK#2. From the initial design phase, the entire site was engineered specifically for the stringent demands of AI workloads.
Key features of the AI-ready campus infrastructure include:
Ultra-High Density Support: Capability to support up to 200 kW per rack utilizing various cooling options.
Flexible Cooling Solutions: Offering air cooling for conventional needs, Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) for ultra-dense GPU clusters, and immersion cooling for maximum density and energy efficiency.
Rapid Scalability: A modular design philosophy that allows new capacity to be brought online within as little as six months.
By combining multiple advanced cooling technologies and ultra-dense rack support, ETIX is positioning its Bangkok campus as a true AI compute hub for Southeast Asia, ready to support the rapid expansion of global AI leaders into the region.