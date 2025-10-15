ETIX Launches Thailand's First Next-Gen GPU Systems, Paving Way for AI Boom

European-born data center operator ETIX, with a significant footprint in Asia, announced the deployment at its Bangkok campus. The systems, installed by one of ETIX's global partners, validate the strength of the company’s platform as a trusted partner for AI infrastructure in the region.

Next-Generation AI Compute Goes Live in Thailand

The deployment at ETIX BKK#1 is a first for Thailand, positioning the facility alongside regional hubs like Singapore in supporting live, ultra-high-density GPU clusters. These systems are running at an unprecedented density of 132 kW per rack—a more than 30-fold increase over the typical 4 kW found in conventional racks.

This massive leap in density is essential for modern AI and deep learning applications and requires specialized infrastructure. ETIX's facilities are purpose-built to handle these demands, featuring advanced power delivery, specialized building design, and flexible cooling technologies, including direct liquid cooling (DLC) and immersion cooling.

"This marks more than a technical deployment—it’s a pivotal moment for Thailand’s digital infrastructure," said Pierre Patris, CEO Asia at ETIX Everywhere. "Our global AI partner chose ETIX as their platform of choice, recognizing our readiness to host the most advanced GPU architectures available today."

