Cyanide explained: how a tiny dose can shut the body down

Cyanide: why tiny amounts can be fatal
Cyanide is a highly dangerous poison that can be fatal in very small amounts. Because it acts extremely quickly, hydrogen cyanide gas was historically used in executions during wartime.
There are two main forms people should be aware of:
Both forms are extremely toxic and potentially deadly.
What is cyanide and how toxic is it?
Cyanide refers to a group of chemicals that all contain the cyanide ion (CN⁻). The most toxic form in the body is the “free” form, known as hydrogen cyanide (HCN).
Acute cyanide poisoning can cause:
The main organs affected are:
Only a very small amount is needed to be lethal to humans – just a few milligrams per kilogram of body weight – which is why cyanide is regarded as particularly dangerous.
Where cyanide is found
Cyanide compounds are often found as:
Cyanide can also occur naturally, especially in some plants, often in the form of hydrocyanic acid (hydrogen cyanide). In laboratories, it can be detected and measured by distillation techniques and analysis of cyanide ions.
How cyanide affects the body
Cyanide can enter the body through several routes:
Once in the body, cyanide interferes with how cells use oxygen. It blocks normal cellular respiration, meaning cells cannot produce energy. If the dose is high enough, this quickly leads to failure of vital organs and can result in death.
Speed of onset
If cyanide is swallowed on an empty stomach, symptoms can appear within minutes.
If taken with food, symptoms may be delayed for hours because digestion slows absorption.
When cyanide salts are ingested, stomach acid can convert them into hydrogen cyanide gas inside the stomach, which is then rapidly absorbed.
Inhaling high concentrations of hydrogen cyanide gas, especially in small, poorly ventilated spaces, can cause collapse and death very quickly.
Lower concentrations may not kill immediately but can still cause serious, potentially life-threatening poisoning.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning
Cyanide poisoning can be acute (large or rapid exposure) or chronic (small doses over a long period).
1. Acute cyanide poisoning (large or rapid exposure)
Acute poisoning occurs when a person is exposed to a large amount of cyanide in a short time. Symptoms usually appear very quickly – sometimes within minutes – and can lead to sudden death if not treated urgently.
Nervous system symptoms:
General symptoms:
2. Chronic cyanide poisoning (small doses over time)
Chronic poisoning happens when small amounts of cyanide are taken in repeatedly over a long period. The symptoms are often vague and non-specific, making it harder to recognise.
Possible symptoms include:
If long-term exposure is not treated, more serious symptoms can develop, such as:
Important: Any suspected cyanide exposure is a medical emergency. If someone develops sudden breathing problems, confusion, collapse, or seizures after possible contact with cyanide or toxic smoke, they need immediate emergency medical help.