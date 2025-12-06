Cyanide explained: how a tiny dose can shut the body down

Cyanide: why tiny amounts can be fatal

Cyanide is a highly dangerous poison that can be fatal in very small amounts. Because it acts extremely quickly, hydrogen cyanide gas was historically used in executions during wartime.

There are two main forms people should be aware of:

Solid cyanide salts, such as sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide

Hydrogen cyanide gas (HCN), which can form when acids such as hydrochloric acid or sulphuric acid react with cyanide salts

Both forms are extremely toxic and potentially deadly.

What is cyanide and how toxic is it?

Cyanide refers to a group of chemicals that all contain the cyanide ion (CN⁻). The most toxic form in the body is the “free” form, known as hydrogen cyanide (HCN).

Acute cyanide poisoning can cause:

severe breathing difficulty

seizures

loss of consciousness

The main organs affected are:

the central nervous system

the heart and circulatory system

the liver

the kidneys

Only a very small amount is needed to be lethal to humans – just a few milligrams per kilogram of body weight – which is why cyanide is regarded as particularly dangerous.

Where cyanide is found

Cyanide compounds are often found as:

white solid alkali metal cyanide salts

heavy-metal cyanide compounds

Cyanide can also occur naturally, especially in some plants, often in the form of hydrocyanic acid (hydrogen cyanide). In laboratories, it can be detected and measured by distillation techniques and analysis of cyanide ions.