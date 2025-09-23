Dong Nai woman indicted for poisoning husband and three nephews with cyanide

The People’s Procuracy of the southern province of Dong Nai has issued its indictment against 40-year-old Nguyen Thi Hong Bich from Phuoc An Commune, on charges of murder, along with illegal possession, transport and use of toxic substances.

Bich, making a living with a small food joint specialised in Vietnamese noodles and rice dishes , is suspected of deliberately poisoning her husband and three nephews with cyanide, resulting in multiple deaths within her extended family, in a shocking case.

The infamous case first drew public attention in mid-2024 when Bich’s 19-year-old nephew, N.H.B.T., suddenly collapsed after taking what she claimed was herbal medicine for acne. Relatives rushed him to the hospital, where tests by the HCM City Institute of Public Health confirmed high levels of cyanide in his stomach. Doctors managed to save his life, though he was left with 23 % bodily harm.