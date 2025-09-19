Baht surge makes Thailand pricier than Vietnam for Chinese tourists

“Of course, restoring confidence in Thailand’s safety will take time. But this issue has been deeply ingrained in Thai society for far too long,” said Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

ATTA forecasts that in 2025 Chinese arrivals to Thailand will remain subdued, pressured by safety concerns and Beijing’s push to promote domestic tourism to stimulate its economy.

Looking further ahead, however, the outlook is bright. With China’s 1.4 billion people, more than 400 million are already considered middle class. By 2035, the Chinese premier predicts that number will double to 800 million.

“As the middle class expands, tourism will grow—because travel is a lifestyle for the middle class everywhere,” Adith explained.