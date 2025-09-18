Ekniti discusses with new BOT governor on measures to manage strong baht

He made these remarks after a meeting between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday.

He explained that discussions were already underway with Vitai Ratanakorn, the new Governor-designate of the BOT, to prepare measures for stabilising the baht's value. He also assured that once the appointment is formally approved, work would commence immediately.

Additionally, Ekniti mentioned that the Finance Ministry was coordinating with relevant agencies to assess whether there were any unusual capital inflows. He further emphasised that any irregularities, including unusual gold transactions, would be thoroughly investigated.

"We have coordinated with the relevant authorities and discussed the approach with the new BOT Governor. However, in practice, we must await the formal appointment before moving forward," Ekniti added.