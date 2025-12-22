Khok Sung residents flee as Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets again; 3 injured

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2025

Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district evacuated again after fresh BM-21 rocket fire from Cambodia. Three people were injured and taken to hospital, officials said.

Residents in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, have been rushing to evacuate after Cambodia reportedly launched another round of BM-21 rocket fire, leaving three people injured, officials said. The injured were taken to hospital, though their injuries were described as minor, and they were moved to a safer location.

On December 22, 2025, the situation in Khok Sung was described as unsafe after Cambodia was reported to have fired BM-21 rockets and then withdrawn from its firing position, prompting authorities to continue moving civilians to secure areas.

The latest BM-21 salvo was reported to have struck the Khok Sung area again in the early evening, causing fires and thick smoke that could be seen from a distance. After that, the frequency of artillery fire and exchanges reportedly decreased.

However, security units remain on alert, warning that Cambodian forces are believed to be using a tactic of firing BM-21 rockets and then quickly relocating. This has made it difficult for Thai forces to fix the launch coordinates and destroy the firing positions used in the attacks.

