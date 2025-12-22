Khok Sung residents flee as Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets again; 3 injured

Residents in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, have been rushing to evacuate after Cambodia reportedly launched another round of BM-21 rocket fire, leaving three people injured, officials said. The injured were taken to hospital, though their injuries were described as minor, and they were moved to a safer location.

On December 22, 2025, the situation in Khok Sung was described as unsafe after Cambodia was reported to have fired BM-21 rockets and then withdrawn from its firing position, prompting authorities to continue moving civilians to secure areas.

The latest BM-21 salvo was reported to have struck the Khok Sung area again in the early evening, causing fires and thick smoke that could be seen from a distance. After that, the frequency of artillery fire and exchanges reportedly decreased.

However, security units remain on alert, warning that Cambodian forces are believed to be using a tactic of firing BM-21 rockets and then quickly relocating. This has made it difficult for Thai forces to fix the launch coordinates and destroy the firing positions used in the attacks.