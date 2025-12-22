Thai military steps up operations in Sa Kaeo after dawn shelling incident

Pre-dawn fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province intensified on Monday (December 22), entering its 15th day, with residents reporting heavy artillery fire from 4.34am.
A shell was reported to have struck a civilian home area in Don Lum, Khok Sung district, sparking a fire that severely damaged the property.
Local reports said artillery and grenade-launcher fire continued intermittently as Cambodian forces reinforced their positions.
The fiercest activity was reported across three fronts where Thai forces have yet to regain full control of contested areas and stabilise the security situation: Ban Khlong Phaeng–Bueng Takuan in Ta Phraya district; Ban Nong Ya Kaeo–Ban Prey Chan; and Ban Nong Chan–Chok Chey in Khok Sung district.
In Aranyaprathet, the atmosphere in the municipal market area and surrounding streets was described as unusually quiet, with only a small number of vendors reopening shops.
Separately, reports said the Thai military launched retaliatory operations using F-16 fighter jets in the Ta Phraya–Bueng Takuan area between 5am and 6.30am.
Footage of the strikes was later circulated online by the Army Military Force page shortly after 7am.
The Burapa Task Force said it would continue military operations against Cambodian targets opposite Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat districts.
The First Army Area operations centre urged residents in four border districts of Sa Kaeo not to return to their homes, and to remain at evacuation centres arranged by authorities until the situation eases.
Officials also asked the public to closely follow local announcements and safety instructions.
In an earlier situation report issued at 6pm on Sunday, December 21, the First Army Region operations centre said border clashes in Sa Kaeo had entered day 14, with engagements focused on three areas: Ban Khlong Phaeng (Ta Phraya), Ban Nong Ya Kaeo (Khok Sung), and Ban Nong Chan (Khok Sung).
The report said Cambodian forces continued reinforcing their strongholds, with repeated use of artillery, mortars and RPG fire, and that tanks had been detected being deployed in the area.
The same report said Thai forces carried out air strikes using F-16s on what it described as Cambodian military sites opposite Aranyaprathet, including weapons storage locations in Banteay Meanchey province, one area described as behind Phnom Pkham mountain in Svay Chek district, and another near Poipet close to Road 58, where Cambodian BM-21 systems were reportedly located.
Residents in Aranyaprathet said loud explosions could be heard from the Thai side, contributing to evacuations from both Poipet and Aranyaprathet since Sunday afternoon.
Local reporting added that although Aranyaprathet had been quiet overnight under a curfew, artillery sounds became clearly audible again in the municipal area after daybreak on Monday.
Observers expect tensions to rise further, as ASEAN foreign ministers are due to hold a special meeting the same day, with ceasefire talks on the Thai–Cambodian border expected to be on the agenda.