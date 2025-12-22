Thai military steps up operations in Sa Kaeo after dawn shelling incident

Pre-dawn fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province intensified on Monday (December 22), entering its 15th day, with residents reporting heavy artillery fire from 4.34am.

A shell was reported to have struck a civilian home area in Don Lum, Khok Sung district, sparking a fire that severely damaged the property.

Local reports said artillery and grenade-launcher fire continued intermittently as Cambodian forces reinforced their positions.

The fiercest activity was reported across three fronts where Thai forces have yet to regain full control of contested areas and stabilise the security situation: Ban Khlong Phaeng–Bueng Takuan in Ta Phraya district; Ban Nong Ya Kaeo–Ban Prey Chan; and Ban Nong Chan–Chok Chey in Khok Sung district.

In Aranyaprathet, the atmosphere in the municipal market area and surrounding streets was described as unusually quiet, with only a small number of vendors reopening shops.