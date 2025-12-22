SRT closes Aranyaprathet station in Sa Kaeo amid border clashes

SRT has announced the temporary closure of Aranyaprathet railway station and adjustments to Eastern Line train services due to escalating clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province.
The Aranyaprathet municipality has also ordered the evacuation of residents in the municipal area and nearby communities to designated shelters, with public safety as the priority.
To ensure passenger safety, the SRT will close Aranyaprathet station and temporarily revise train operations from Sunday until further notice, as follows:
The SRT apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers to plan their journeys. It said it is monitoring the situation closely and will announce immediately when normal services can resume.
Passengers can check real-time train times and locations at: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/
More information is available at railway stations nationwide or via the 24-hour customer service centre on 1690.