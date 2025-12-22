SRT closes Aranyaprathet station in Sa Kaeo amid border clashes

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has temporarily closed Aranyaprathet station and cut Eastern Line trains back to Sa Kaeo from Sunday (December 21), citing passenger safety after evacuation orders were issued in the area.

  • The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has temporarily closed the Aranyaprathet railway station in Sa Kaeo province due to escalating border clashes.
  • The closure is a safety measure for passengers and will remain in effect until further notice.
  • Several Eastern Line train services, including routes 275, 276, 279, and 280, will now terminate and originate at Sa Kaeo station instead of Aranyaprathet.

SRT has announced the temporary closure of Aranyaprathet railway station and adjustments to Eastern Line train services due to escalating clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province.

The Aranyaprathet municipality has also ordered the evacuation of residents in the municipal area and nearby communities to designated shelters, with public safety as the priority.

To ensure passenger safety, the SRT will close Aranyaprathet station and temporarily revise train operations from Sunday until further notice, as follows:

  • Ordinary Train No. 279 (Bangkok/Hua Lamphong – Aranyaprathet) will operate only between Bangkok/Hua Lamphong – Sa Kaeo, effective Monday (December 22).
  • Ordinary Train No. 280 (Aranyaprathet – Bangkok/Hua Lamphong) will operate only between Sa Kaeo – Bangkok/Hua Lamphong.
  • Ordinary Trains No. 275/276 (Bangkok/Hua Lamphong – Aranyaprathet – Bangkok/Hua Lamphong) will operate only between Bangkok/Hua Lamphong – Sa Kaeo – Bangkok/Hua Lamphong.

The SRT apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers to plan their journeys. It said it is monitoring the situation closely and will announce immediately when normal services can resume.

Passengers can check real-time train times and locations at: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/

More information is available at railway stations nationwide or via the 24-hour customer service centre on 1690.

