First Army Area: Troop death toll hits 22 after Sa Kaeo fighting

An army sergeant was killed in border clashes with Cambodia in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo, on Monday, bringing the death toll among Thai troops to 22, the First Army Area announced.
The First Army Area said Sgt Kampanat Thongsaeng was killed while defending Thai territory at Ban Klong Paeng village on Monday morning.
Kampanat served with the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 21st Infantry Regiment, Queen’s Guards.
The First Army Area said the 14th day of fighting in border areas under its responsibility saw clashes intensify at Ban Klong Paeng, as well as Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.
It said it saluted the fallen soldier for sacrificing his life to defend the country, and that it would hold funeral rites with due honours, take care of his family, and ensure they receive all entitled benefits and welfare.