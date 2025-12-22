First Army Area: Troop death toll hits 22 after Sa Kaeo fighting

An army sergeant was killed in border clashes with Cambodia in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo, on Monday, bringing the death toll among Thai troops to 22, the First Army Area announced.

The First Army Area said Sgt Kampanat Thongsaeng was killed while defending Thai territory at Ban Klong Paeng village on Monday morning.

Kampanat served with the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 21st Infantry Regiment, Queen’s Guards.