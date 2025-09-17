Probe launched into Na Pa Phong temple donations exceeding 500 million baht

Thai authorities have intensified scrutiny of donations at Wat Na Pa Phong in Pathum Thani, following reports of more than 500 million baht in circulation, surpassing previously investigated cases such as Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom.
Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Wednesday outlined progress in two areas:
Charoonkiat emphasised that information gathered so far is partly consistent but partly contradictory. “We are prioritising the temple’s donation accounts,” he said, “to determine whether the contributions were genuinely intended for charitable purposes, used for related activities, or misappropriated for personal gain. We are also tracking whether donations are held abroad or in Thailand.”
He added that if funds are found overseas, it could constitute an offence under foreign jurisdiction, necessitating coordination with the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.
Charoonkiat further explained: “This temple is highly reputable. The abbot speaks persuasively and employs effective teaching methods, which earns trust from followers.”
Authorities note that nearly 10 individuals, including monks and laypeople, are involved in the financial processes under investigation. While the abbot, Phra Ajarn Kukrit, has not yet been contacted, officials will decide whether he should provide a statement.
Regarding links between Phra Ajarn Kukrit and a female lay supporter living in Germany, preliminary findings suggest no romantic relationship. The lay supporter, reportedly married, appears to have acted in a supportive capacity and receives a monthly stipend of 120,000-150,000 baht.
Recent audits covering the past 3-4 years reveal that donations at Wat Na Pa Phong totalled over 500 million baht, significantly exceeding the sums investigated in the Wat Rai Khing case in Nakhon Pathom. Authorities stress that while overseas activities are minor, the focus remains on the large-scale donation accounts within the temple.