Probe launched into Na Pa Phong temple donations exceeding 500 million baht

Thai authorities have intensified scrutiny of donations at Wat Na Pa Phong in Pathum Thani, following reports of more than 500 million baht in circulation, surpassing previously investigated cases such as Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Wednesday outlined progress in two areas:

Legal complaints: A lawyer filed a complaint over 12.2 million baht transferred to the account of a lay supporter. The case has been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which has 30 days to respond. Criminal investigation: Victims have requested the Crime Suppression Division to investigate Wat Na Pa Phong. Authorities are reviewing the case, with updates expected this week.

Charoonkiat emphasised that information gathered so far is partly consistent but partly contradictory. “We are prioritising the temple’s donation accounts,” he said, “to determine whether the contributions were genuinely intended for charitable purposes, used for related activities, or misappropriated for personal gain. We are also tracking whether donations are held abroad or in Thailand.”