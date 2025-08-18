Luang Por Alongkot steps down as Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu abbot

Luang Por Alongkot seen leaving temple with documents early Monday

The former abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lop Buri was seen leaving the temple in the early hours of Monday carrying a large file of documents.

Sources at the temple in Tambon Khao Sam Yod, Mueang district, said the monk returned late on Sunday night, around 10 or 11 pm, and departed again at 5 am.

He was seen leaving in a temple van while carrying a thick file of documents. He reportedly told temple staff that he would provide explanations regarding the use of temple donations to officials, without specifying where he was going.