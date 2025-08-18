Luang Por Alongkot steps down as Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu abbot

Luang Por Alongkot seen leaving temple with documents early Monday
The former abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lop Buri was seen leaving the temple in the early hours of Monday carrying a large file of documents.
Sources at the temple in Tambon Khao Sam Yod, Mueang district, said the monk returned late on Sunday night, around 10 or 11 pm, and departed again at 5 am.
He was seen leaving in a temple van while carrying a thick file of documents. He reportedly told temple staff that he would provide explanations regarding the use of temple donations to officials, without specifying where he was going.
At 1 pm later that day, Luang Por Alongkot officially announced his resignation as the temple’s abbot.
Luang Por Alongkot has been at the centre of controversy following allegations that public donations to the temple were misused or embezzled. There have also been claims that donated items intended for HIV/AIDS patients, such as adult nappies and other supplies, were discarded.
Channel 8 sent a reporter to photograph the inside of the Metta Dharm (Compassionate) Building, which was found in a dirty and disorganised state with many donated items left to rot.
After the photos were broadcast, the temple explained that monkeys had broken into the building, causing damage and leaving it in a filthy condition. The temple later erected signs prohibiting reporters from entering and had workers clean the premises.
Meanwhile, it was reported that Ban Walailak, a facility the temple used as a hospital for AIDS patients, still had around 10 patients in serious condition.