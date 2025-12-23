Lower southern provinces warned of heavy rain from Dec 25–28

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 warned residents in the lower South to brace for heavy to very heavy rain from December 25–28, 2025.

The department said the rainfall is expected as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea strengthens.

Flood and flash-flood risk

Residents are advised to remain alert for flooding and flash floods, particularly in areas prone to runoff and where rain may accumulate over several days.