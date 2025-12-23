Lower southern provinces warned of heavy rain from Dec 25–28

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 warned residents in the lower South to brace for heavy to very heavy rain from December 25–28, 2025.
The department said the rainfall is expected as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea strengthens.
Residents are advised to remain alert for flooding and flash floods, particularly in areas prone to runoff and where rain may accumulate over several days.
The department said waves in the lower Gulf are expected to be 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
The department said the high-pressure system covering the upper country is weakening, while northwesterly winds at higher altitudes are prevailing over the upper Northeast.
Morning conditions in the upper country are expected to remain cool, with cold to very cold weather and isolated frost on northern mountaintops, and cool to cold conditions on northeastern mountaintops. People are advised to take care of their health in cooler weather.
North
Cool to cold mornings with fog and a slight rise in temperature.
Minimum 15–21°C, maximum 28–34°C.
Mountaintops: cold to very cold with isolated frost; minimum 4–12°C.
Easterly winds 10–15 km/h.
Northeast
Cool mornings with light fog.
Minimum 18–22°C, maximum 30–33°C.
Mountaintops: cool to cold; minimum 10–15°C.
Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.
Central
Cool mornings with light fog.
Minimum 19–23°C, maximum 32–34°C.
Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.
East
Cool mornings with light fog and a 1–2°C rise in temperature.
Minimum 19–25°C, maximum 33–34°C.
Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h.
Waves about 1 metre.
South (East Coast)
Cool mornings in the upper part. Isolated thundershowers, mainly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Minimum 20–24°C, maximum 32–34°C.
From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves about 1 metre.
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast)
Cool mornings in the upper part, with isolated light rain in the lower part.
Minimum 21–24°C, maximum 33–34°C.
Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h.
Waves about 1 metre, higher offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan Region
Partly cloudy with morning light fog and a 1–2°C rise in temperature.
Minimum 23–25°C, maximum 32–35°C.
Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h.