Abhisit says Democrats ready to serve as opposition

He added that the party’s candidates, especially in Bangkok, remained encouraged and were ready to continue working with the party, believing that what the party had done over the past three to four months was only the beginning of efforts to persuade the public and build support for the Democrats’ approach to politics.

At the height of the Democrats’ popularity, Bangkok was a key stronghold for the party. Unofficial results showed that the People’s Party swept all 33 of Bangkok’s House seats.

He said initial checks indicated that in the South and even in Sukhothai, the party’s party-list vote ranked first in many areas. He added that constituency outcomes were still being tallied, but he expected the party to improve on its previous number of constituency MPs once vote aggregation was complete.

“Eyes and ears” for the public in parliament

Abhisit said the Democrats would work “intensively” in parliament, particularly on the issue the party emphasised during the campaign — fighting corruption and ensuring clean governance.