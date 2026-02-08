Anutin declares victory as Bhumjaithai leads poll

Anutin Charnvirakul declared victory and thanked Thai voters for backing the Bhumjaithai Party after early vote counts suggested it was leading.

Anutin said that, although the official number of MPs had not yet been certified, observations from various areas indicated that Bhumjaithai was likely to finish first in MP seats from Sunday’s election. He described this as a victory for the people who wanted Bhumjaithai to run the country and tackle longstanding problems.

He said the party accepted voters’ expectations and would govern with integrity, uphold democracy with the King as Head of State, and congratulated MPs from all parties who had earned public trust.

When asked which party Bhumjaithai would join hands with next, Anutin did not give a direct answer. He said there was still time, and that he would first hold a meeting with the party’s executive committee and wait for the figures to stabilise.