Anutin calls for national unity and 'end to grudges' as Thailand votes

PM candidate urges reconciliation and praises high voter turnout in Buri Ram as he confirms the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm on Election Day.

As the 2026 General Election moves from the heated campaign trail to the polling stations, a leading prime ministerial candidate has issued a formal call for national unity and an end to political animosity.

Speaking to the media after casting his ballot on Sunday afternoon, Bhumjaithai PM candidate Anutin Charnvirakul offered his best wishes to all rival parties, expressing hope that the friction and "grudges" of the preceding weeks would be left behind.

He described the often-intense political clashes as a natural element of a robust democratic competition.

"I wish every political party success in this election," he stated. "Let us move past any animosity or friction that occurred during the campaign; it is simply part of the competition."

In a notable move toward reconciliation, Anutin also offered a public apology for any personal offence caused during his time on the campaign trail.

He emphasised that once the "game" of the election concludes, the priority must shift from party rivalry to the collective future of the nation.

A buoyant atmosphere in Buriram

The Bhumjaithai leader arrived at Polling Station 9 in Buri Ram’s second constituency in high spirits, accompanied by Newin Chidchob, chairman of Buriram United FC.

Appearing relaxed and smiling, Anutin spent time greeting local residents and election officials before casting his three ballots for the MP elections and the constitutional referendum.

