Anutin calls for national unity and 'end to grudges' as Thailand votes

PM candidate urges reconciliation and praises high voter turnout in Buri Ram as he confirms the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm on Election Day.
As the 2026 General Election moves from the heated campaign trail to the polling stations, a leading prime ministerial candidate has issued a formal call for national unity and an end to political animosity.
Speaking to the media after casting his ballot on Sunday afternoon, Bhumjaithai PM candidate Anutin Charnvirakul offered his best wishes to all rival parties, expressing hope that the friction and "grudges" of the preceding weeks would be left behind.
He described the often-intense political clashes as a natural element of a robust democratic competition.
"I wish every political party success in this election," he stated. "Let us move past any animosity or friction that occurred during the campaign; it is simply part of the competition."
In a notable move toward reconciliation, Anutin also offered a public apology for any personal offence caused during his time on the campaign trail.
He emphasised that once the "game" of the election concludes, the priority must shift from party rivalry to the collective future of the nation.
A buoyant atmosphere in Buriram
The Bhumjaithai leader arrived at Polling Station 9 in Buri Ram’s second constituency in high spirits, accompanied by Newin Chidchob, chairman of Buriram United FC.
Appearing relaxed and smiling, Anutin spent time greeting local residents and election officials before casting his three ballots for the MP elections and the constitutional referendum.
Following his vote, Anutin remarked on the high level of public engagement he had observed nationwide.
"Whether in shopping centres or restaurants, the primary topic of conversation today is whether one has voted yet," he noted. "This reflects a significant political awakening among the Thai people."
While expressing confidence in his party’s policy platform, he remained humble regarding the eventual outcome.
"We have done everything within our power to present our vision. Ultimately, it rests with the decision of the people. We cannot force their hearts; we can only offer our best and hope for their trust."
Border security and logistics
Addressing concerns over the Thai-Cambodian border, Anutin—who also serves as the caretaker Prime Minister—assured the public that the situation remains calm.
He confirmed there had been no reports of clashes and thanked the electorate for remaining undeterred by security concerns.
He further commended the Election Commission and the Ministry of Interior for the "clear and efficient" voting process.
Anutin is expected to return to Bangkok this evening to monitor the official results alongside Bhumjaithai candidates and party executives at their headquarters.