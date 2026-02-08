Organizations to pivot to 'Zero-Trust' governance as AI data flood threatens model integrity

Gartner warns that 50% of firms must adopt zero-trust data policies by 2028 to combat "model collapse" caused by the surge in unverified synthetic data.

Half of all global organisations will adopt a "zero-trust" posture for data governance by 2028, according to a new forecast by Gartner, Inc.

The shift comes as unverified AI-generated content begins to saturate data ecosystems, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between human and synthetic information.

According to the latest report, Wan Fui Chan, managing VP at Gartner, warned that implicit trust in data is no longer a viable strategy.

"As AI-generated data becomes pervasive, a zero-trust posture—establishing rigorous authentication and verification measures—is essential to safeguard business and financial outcomes," Chan stated.

The threat of 'Model Collapse'

The proliferation of synthetic data poses a significant risk to the reliability of future Large Language Models (LLMs).

Currently, models are trained on vast swathes of web-scraped data, research papers, and code.

However, as AI outputs are increasingly fed back into the training loops of newer models, the industry faces a phenomenon known as "model collapse."

This occurs when AI tools begin to reflect the errors or biases of their predecessors rather than objective reality.

Despite these risks, corporate appetite for artificial intelligence remains insatiable. Gartner’s 2026 CIO and Technology Executive Survey reveals that 84% of respondents intend to increase funding for Generative AI (GenAI) this year.

