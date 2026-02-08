Heavy rain hits Bangkok on election day, traffic snarls in Phra Khanong and Ratchada as voters press on

Bangkok faced major disruption on the afternoon of election day, with heavy rain sweeping across multiple areas after the Meteorological Department issued advance warnings. The downpour left water pooling on roads awaiting drainage and traffic grinding to a near standstill in several locations, even as residents continued heading to polling stations despite the weather.

At 2.10pm, Phra Khanong was hit by a sudden heavy shower accompanied by strong gusts of wind, sharply reducing visibility. Motorists travelling to vote were forced to slow down as road markings and routes became difficult to see.

By 2.57pm, the Ratchada-Sutthisan area was also badly affected. Persistent rain led to localised flooding on road surfaces, complicating travel for voters trying to cast their ballots in the final hours before polls closed at 5pm.

At 3.02pm in Bang Phlat, heavy rain continued but polling stations remained busy. Many voters arrived carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats, queuing in large numbers to vote.

At 3.10pm near the Prachachuen checkpoint, traffic heading towards Ratchada built up severely as vehicles moved slowly and frequently came to a stop due to the heavy rain.